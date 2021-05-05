China faces tougher rules on its European deals spree
EU seeks to address concerns that Chinese businesses are competing unfairly around the world
FRANKFURT—The European Union unveiled draft rules on Wednesday aimed at cracking down on state-subsidized foreign companies in Europe, a move that could allow regulators to pursue big Chinese companies in much the same way they have targeted U.S. multinationals such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.
The legislation is the latest sign of Europe’s shifting stance toward China, the bloc’s biggest trading partner for goods and a crucial market for its exporters. While the new rules don’t single out China, analysts said large Chinese companies would be a primary target.
