‘China facing tough challenges with new phase of Covid’: President Xi

China President Xi Jinping addressed the nation on the occasion of New Year.
China President Xi Jinping on Saturday said the country is facing tough challenges as it enters a new phase in its Covid-19 response. Xi made these remarks while addressing the nation new year, according to the news agency ANI.
“We have now entered a new phase of Covid response where tough challenges remain. With extraordinary efforts, China has prevailed over unprecedented difficulties and challenges," he said.
He said that the government had successfully convened the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2022.
"An ambitious blueprint has been drawn for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, sounding a clarion call of the times for us forging ahead on a new journey," Xi stated, as quoted by ANI.
Speaking about the Chinese economy, the President said the country's finance has remained the second largest in the world and enjoyed sound development.
According to Xi, the GDP is expected to exceed 120 trillion yuan for the whole year. “Despite a global food crisis, China has secured a bumper harvest for the 19th year in a row, putting the country in a stronger position to ensure the food supply of the Chinese people," he added.
"We have consolidated our gains in poverty elimination and advanced rural revitalization across the board. We have introduced tax and fee cuts and other measures to ease the burden on businesses, and made active efforts to solve the most pressing difficulties of deep concern to the people," Xi further said.
The President said that China is a country where dreams become a reality.
"The Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games concluded with a resounding success. Chinese winter sports athletes gave their all and achieved extraordinary results. Shenzhou-13, Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 soared into the heavens. China's space station was fully completed and our "home in space" is roving in the deep-blue sky," he said.
(With ANI inputs)
