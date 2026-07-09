China factory fire claims at least 28 lives; Xi Jinping says ‘heavy human losses’

A devastating fire at a shoe factory in eastern China's Fujian province on Thursday claimed the lives of at least 28 people, according to state media, despite a massive firefighting and rescue operation to contain the blaze.
The blaze erupted around noon at the Huiteng Shoes factory in Jinjiang city, prompting emergency responders to rush to the scene, reported AFP. Hours later, concerns remained that several people could still be trapped inside the building.
Chinese President Xi Jinping described the incident as one that had caused "heavy human losses", while state news agency Xinhua later reported a preliminary death toll of 28.
(This is a developing story. More to come)