Subscribe

China factory fire claims at least 28 lives; Xi Jinping says ‘heavy human losses’

A fire at a shoe factory in Fujian province, China, resulted in at least 28 fatalities, as reported by state media. The incident prompted a significant firefighting effort, with fears that people remained trapped inside the building.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated9 Jul 2026, 07:47 PM IST
Advertisement
China news: Factory fire claims at least 28 lives; Xi Jinping reacts (Image: X)
China news: Factory fire claims at least 28 lives; Xi Jinping reacts (Image: X)
AI Quick Read

A devastating fire at a shoe factory in eastern China's Fujian province on Thursday claimed the lives of at least 28 people, according to state media, despite a massive firefighting and rescue operation to contain the blaze.

The blaze erupted around noon at the Huiteng Shoes factory in Jinjiang city, prompting emergency responders to rush to the scene, reported AFP. Hours later, concerns remained that several people could still be trapped inside the building.

Advertisement

Chinese President Xi Jinping described the incident as one that had caused "heavy human losses", while state news agency Xinhua later reported a preliminary death toll of 28.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldChina factory fire claims at least 28 lives; Xi Jinping says ‘heavy human losses’
Advertisement
Read Next Story