China financial markets set for calm start after 8-day break

“Things look a lot different now than they did in February," said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Chinese markets will have a calm reopening. Tech names and consumer staples should play catch-up, as they have gained in the offshore market during the break." He added that investors will focus on the annual Communist Party meeting at the end of the month, in which Beijing is expected to launch further policies to stimulate demand.