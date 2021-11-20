Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  China fines Alibaba, Tencent in latest antitrust investigation

China fines Alibaba, Tencent in latest antitrust investigation

Alibaba was slapped with a $2.8 billion levy earlier this year for abusing its market dominance
1 min read . 01:28 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The companies have been ordered to pay a total of 21.5 million yuan ($3.4 million) in fines by China’s competition watchdog, in the latest round of penalties in the nation’s ongoing crackdown on monopolies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among companies that have been ordered to pay a total of 21.5 million yuan ($3.4 million) in fines by China’s competition watchdog, the latest round of penalties in the nation’s ongoing crackdown on monopolies. 

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among companies that have been ordered to pay a total of 21.5 million yuan ($3.4 million) in fines by China’s competition watchdog, the latest round of penalties in the nation’s ongoing crackdown on monopolies. 

The companies must pay 500,000 yuan ($78,000) for each of the 43 antitrust violations, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Saturday. 

The companies must pay 500,000 yuan ($78,000) for each of the 43 antitrust violations, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Saturday. 

President Xi Jinping declared his intention in March to go after “platform" companies that amass data to create monopolies and Beijing has been increasing antitrust oversight over China’s sprawling private sector, especially in the digital realm. 

President Xi Jinping declared his intention in March to go after “platform" companies that amass data to create monopolies and Beijing has been increasing antitrust oversight over China’s sprawling private sector, especially in the digital realm. 

Alibaba was slapped with a $2.8 billion levy earlier this year for abusing its market dominance, while food-delivery leader Meituan was fined $533 million last month for violating anti-monopoly regulations. 

Alibaba was slapped with a $2.8 billion levy earlier this year for abusing its market dominance, while food-delivery leader Meituan was fined $533 million last month for violating anti-monopoly regulations. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!