China fines Alibaba, Tencent unit under anti-monopoly laws

China’s two largest corporations are also its most acquisitive, using scores of deals to expand into adjacent fields and groom some of the country’s most promising startups. Alibaba had led a $2.6 billion buyout of Intime as part of efforts to develop new business models that combine e-commerce with brick-and-mortar retailing. China Literature agreed in 2018 to buy New Classics Media for as much as 15.5 billion yuan to expand in filmed content.