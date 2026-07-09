China floods: More than 900 snakes slither out of Guangxi breeding farms; authorities race to capture them

Severe flooding in China's Guangxi region has triggered an unusual public safety crisis, with hundreds of snakes escaping from inundated breeding farms and entering nearby villages and farmland, according to a report.

Authorities have launched emergency operations to capture the reptiles, including venomous cobras, while setting up temporary medical clinics to provide rapid treatment for snakebite victims, Bloomberg reported, citing Chinese state media.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the escape of snakes from breeding farms in Guangxi? ⌵ The escape of snakes from breeding farms in Guangxi was caused by severe flooding that submerged the farms, allowing the reptiles to break free. 2 Why are authorities in Guangxi concerned about the escaped snakes? ⌵ Authorities are concerned about the escaped snakes, including venomous cobras, because they pose a serious threat to residents in nearby villages and farmland. 3 How many snakes have escaped from Guangxi breeding farms during the floods? ⌵ It is estimated that at least 900 snakes remain at large after escaping from the breeding farms during the floods. 4 What emergency measures are being taken for snakebite victims in Guangxi? ⌵ Emergency measures include the establishment of temporary medical clinics to provide rapid treatment for snakebite victims affected by the flooding. 5 What industries are affected by the flooding in Guangxi apart from snake farming? ⌵ Apart from snake farming, the floods have also severely impacted pig farming, jasmine plantations, and timber production across Guangxi.

Hundreds of snakes on the loose According to Bloomberg, the flooding submerged several commercial snake farms in Guangxi, China's largest snake-breeding hub, allowing hundreds of reptiles to escape.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that emergency teams have been deployed to track and capture the snakes amid fears they could pose a serious threat to residents.

Chinese media outlets, including the Global Times, estimated that at least 900 snakes remain at large, Bloomberg reported.

Videos circulating online showed snakes slithering through floodwaters.

Snakebite death reported A woman in Hengzhou reportedly died after being bitten by a snake during the flooding.

According to local media cited by Bloomberg, her journey to a hospital was significantly delayed because floodwaters had blocked roads.

In another incident, a man bitten while cleaning his flood-damaged home also faced difficulties reaching medical care due to submerged transport routes.

Authorities have since established temporary clinics to ensure quicker treatment for future snakebite emergencies.

Guangxi is China's snake-farming hub Bloomberg reported that Guangxi is China's largest commercial snake-farming centre, with around 30 million snakes bred for use in traditional Chinese medicine, leather products and meat.

The region has spent decades developing the industry from small backyard operations into one of the world's largest snake-breeding centres, supplying pharmaceutical, biotechnology and consumer markets.

According to Guangxi Daily, cited by Bloomberg, the industry has transformed local economies, creating hundreds of businesses involved in breeding, processing, research and related supply chains.

Floods wreak havoc beyond snake farms The floods have also devastated other industries across Guangxi.

According to the report, pig farms were inundated, forcing some animals to swim to safety, while jasmine plantations and timber production suffered extensive damage.

Zoo animals also escape Floodwaters also damaged a zoo in the city of Guigang, allowing more than 100 animals to escape, Bloomberg reported.

The zoo issued an emergency appeal asking residents to help locate the missing animals, including two zebras, two ostriches and 30 peacocks.