The largest iPhone manufacturer for Apple Inc., Foxconn, has assured that it was striving to restart full production in China's Zhengzhou that has been affected by COVID-19 curbs and revise down its fourth outlook.
This statement comes from the manufacturer comes after Apple on Sunday said it expects lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments than previously anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions temporarily disrupt production at an assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China.
China ordered an industrial park that houses an iPhone factory belonging to Foxconn to enter a seven-day lockdown on Wednesday, in a move set to intensify pressure on the Apple supplier as it scrambles to quell worker discontent at the base.
The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China said it would impose "silent management" measures with immediate effect, including barring all residents from going out and only allowing approved vehicles on roads within that area.
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said in a statement that the provincial government in Henan, where Zhengzhou is located, "has made it clear that it will, as always, fully support Foxconn in Henan".
"Foxconn is now working with the government in concerted effort to stamp out the pandemic and resume production to its full capacity as quickly as possible."
"The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," the iPhone maker said in a statement. "Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," it had further added.
Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, accounting for 70 percent of iPhone shipments globally. It makes most of the phones at the Zhengzhou plant where it employs about 200,000 people, though it has other smaller production sites in India and southern China.
Lat month, Reuters had reported that production of Apple's iPhones could slump by as much as 30 percent at one of the world's biggest factories next month due to tightening COVID curbs in China.
Having previously guided for "cautious optimism" in the fourth quarter, Foxconn said it will "revise down" its outlook given events in Zhengzhou. The firm reported that October sales had soared 40.97 percent year-on-year, a record high for the same period.
(With inputs from Reuters)
