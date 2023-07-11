China: Fugitive killer arrested after 30 years, tells wife to find new husband

China: Fugitive killer arrested after 30 years, tells wife to find new husband1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Zhou, the self-confessed killer, had stabbed a man to death with three other men in 1993 in central Hubei province
A fugitive killer has been arrested for murder in China after three decades on the run.
Zhou, the self-confessed killer, had stabbed a man to death with three other men in 1993 in central Hubei province, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.
Zhou’s accomplices were arrested soon after the crime, but he had managed to stay at large until the end of June when Hubei police apprehended him in the southern city of Guangzhou, where he had been hiding, the report said.
A viral video showed that as police officers took Zhou away to board a train back to Hubei, he asked his wife to divorce him and remarry.
The video of the fugitive and his wife has been viewed 30 million times on Weibo.
When Zhou’s wife hugged him goodbye and cried, he told his sister-in-law: “The divorce agreement is over there, get your sister to sign it. You must persuade her to remarry and not to wait for me. I will not be leaving jail."
His wife replied in tears: “I am wondering if you don’t want me … I don’t agree. I don’t agree."
Zhou told the Beijing Youth Daily that he felt regret over the crime he committed 30 years ago. “I am remorseful," Zhou said. “I haven’t seen my parents all these years and haven’t displayed my filial piety towards them. I did the wrong thing when I was young. I shouldn’t have beaten and killed that guy."
