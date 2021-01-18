China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: official

China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: official1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 07:48 AM IST
The 2.3% expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.
China's economy grew at the slowest pace in more than four decades last year despite a rebound after the country's coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Monday.
The 2.3 percent expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.
The National Bureau of Statistics warned of a "grave and complex environment both at home and abroad", with the pandemic having a "huge impact".
