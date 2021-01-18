OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: official
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory (REUTERS)
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory (REUTERS)

China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: official

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 07:48 AM IST AFP

The 2.3% expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.

China's economy grew at the slowest pace in more than four decades last year despite a rebound after the country's coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Monday.

The 2.3 percent expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Motor fuel sales, however, were still 8.5% higher from a year earlier,

India’s fuel demand makes shaky start to 2021

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
17,072 beneficiaries vaccinated in 6 States on day 2.

Covid-19 vaccination schedule of all states, UTs

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Davos 2021 goes online: Ambani, Mahindra, Gadkari to attend

Davos Agenda starts next week. Key events to who will attend - Details here

2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
The Railway Board has allowed IRCTC to resume the services at selected stations

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

1 min read . 09:25 AM IST

The National Bureau of Statistics warned of a "grave and complex environment both at home and abroad", with the pandemic having a "huge impact".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout