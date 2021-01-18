Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: official
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory

China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: official

1 min read . 07:48 AM IST AFP

The 2.3% expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.

China's economy grew at the slowest pace in more than four decades last year despite a rebound after the country's coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Monday.

China's economy grew at the slowest pace in more than four decades last year despite a rebound after the country's coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Monday.

The 2.3 percent expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Coronavirus: India reports 13,788 new cases in a day, active cases at 2.08 lakh

1 min read . 09:44 AM IST

India’s fuel demand makes shaky start to 2021

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST

Covid-19 vaccination schedule of all states, UTs

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST

Davos Agenda starts next week. Key events to who will attend - Details here

2 min read . 09:00 AM IST

The 2.3 percent expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Coronavirus: India reports 13,788 new cases in a day, active cases at 2.08 lakh

1 min read . 09:44 AM IST

India’s fuel demand makes shaky start to 2021

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST

Covid-19 vaccination schedule of all states, UTs

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST

Davos Agenda starts next week. Key events to who will attend - Details here

2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The National Bureau of Statistics warned of a "grave and complex environment both at home and abroad", with the pandemic having a "huge impact".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.