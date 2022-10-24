China GDP grows 3.9% year-on-year in 3rd quarter: Official data

China's economy grew 3.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to official data released Monday, beating forecasts.
The data, published six days later than scheduled, showed higher growth than the 2.5 percent predicted by a panel of experts surveyed by AFP.
Last Monday, China delayed the release of the third-quarter growth figures -- along with a host of other economic indicators -- as the country's leaders gathered to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term.
Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics announced that the release of the economic data would be "postponed" without specifying a reason or timeline for the figures to be released.
China had been expected to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, with its economy hobbled by Covid-19 restrictions and a real estate crisis.
