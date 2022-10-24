Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
China GDP grows 3.9% year-on-year in 3rd quarter: Official data

China GDP grows 3.9% year-on-year in 3rd quarter: Official data

1 min read . 08:33 AM ISTAFP
The data, published six days later than scheduled, showed higher growth than the 2.5 percent predicted

Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics announced that the release of the economic data would be 'postponed' without specifying a reason or timeline for the figures to be released

The data, published six days later than scheduled, showed higher growth than the 2.5 percent predicted by a panel of experts surveyed by AFP.

Last Monday, China delayed the release of the third-quarter growth figures -- along with a host of other economic indicators -- as the country's leaders gathered to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term.

Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics announced that the release of the economic data would be "postponed" without specifying a reason or timeline for the figures to be released.

China had been expected to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, with its economy hobbled by Covid-19 restrictions and a real estate crisis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

