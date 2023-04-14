China gets ready for ‘actual combat’ against Taiwan; all you need to know

China gets ready for ‘actual combat’ against Taiwan; all you need to know2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:54 AM IST
The legal status of the strategically important South China Sea is contested, with the US claiming it is in international waters and China claiming it falls within its own waters, as it considers Taiwan an extension of the mainland.
China's President Xi Jinping has called for military training to be geared towards “actual combat", following three days of drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan. State media reported that Jinping has urged the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command Navy to resolutely defend China's territorial sovereignty and maritime interests and ensure peripheral stability, according to Daily Mail.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×