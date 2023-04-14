China gets ready for ‘actual combat’ against Taiwan; all you need to know

China's President Xi Jinping has called for military training to be geared towards “actual combat", following three days of drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan. State media reported that Jinping has urged the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command Navy to resolutely defend China's territorial sovereignty and maritime interests and ensure peripheral stability, according to Daily Mail.

China sees Taiwan as an extension of its mainland and does not recognise the administration set up by the fleeing KMT government after the Chinese Civil War in 1949. Additionally, China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea.

The United States and the Philippines are currently holding their largest-ever joint military drills this week, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledging to stand with the Philippines against any intimidation or coercion, including in the South China Sea.

After the simulated precision strikes, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told CNN that China seems to be preparing for war against Taiwan. In response, Wu emphasised that Taiwan is also taking measures to build up its island defences, adding that "Chinese leaders will think twice before they decide to use force against Taiwan".

The US and Japan have both responded to the recent military drills around Taiwan, with the US sending a guided-missile destroyer through contested parts of the South China Sea and Japan scrambling jets. Meanwhile, the German foreign ministry has accused China of inflaming tensions, calling for de-escalation in the region.

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, is set to visit China and meet representatives of German companies as well as Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during her trip. Baerbock has previously called for caution in trade with China.

In March, China committed to fighting back if Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, met with the US House Speaker during a visit to the United States. Despite this warning, Tsai Ing-wen met with Kevin McCarthy on April 5th.

In March, the US, UK and Australia entered into a tripartite agreement to develop new nuclear-powered submarines, which will be supplied to Australia for the first time. This move is seen as a joint effort to expand influence and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

