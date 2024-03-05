‘One should not invest in China,’ warns Goldman Sachs Wealth management CIO, cites, ‘economic concerns’
Goldman Sachs CIO advises against investing in China due to concerns about the economy's slowdown over the next decade, lack of clarity on policymaking, and unreliable economic data.
China’s big stock-market declines aren’t enough to warrant putting money in the country, according to the chief investment officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s wealth-management business.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message