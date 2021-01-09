China has given over 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report

As China braces for a possible increase in Covid-19 infections during the winter, the country has already administered over 9 million anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

Some 7.5 million doses have been administered since 15 December last year, officials said at a media briefing in Beijing.

China sees a bigger risk of the virus spreading in winter as people travel and gather for holidays, National Health Commission Deputy Head Zeng Yixin told reporters.

Meanwhile, China has sealed off two cities south of Beijing, cutting transport links and banning millions of residents from leaving, as authorities move to stem the country's largest Covid-19 outbreak in six months.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far broadly been brought to heel by Chinese authorities since its emergence in Wuhan in late 2019, with small outbreaks swiftly snuffed out using mass testing, local lockdowns and travel restrictions.

But Hebei province in northern China has seen 127 new Covid-19 cases, plus an additional 183 asymptomatic infections, in the past week.

