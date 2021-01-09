OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China has given over 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report
Workers carry a container of coronavirus test samples outside of a residential neighborhood in Shijiazhuang in northern China's Hebei Province. (AP)
Workers carry a container of coronavirus test samples outside of a residential neighborhood in Shijiazhuang in northern China's Hebei Province. (AP)

China has given over 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 08:46 AM IST Agencies

  • Some 7.5 million doses have been administered since 15 December last year, officials said at a media briefing in Beijing

As China braces for a possible increase in Covid-19 infections during the winter, the country has already administered over 9 million anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

Some 7.5 million doses have been administered since 15 December last year, officials said at a media briefing in Beijing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The suspended Twitter account for U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign @TeamTrump is seen in this screengrab obtained via social media on January 8, 2021. Twitter via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

After permanently banning Donald Trump, Twitter suspends his team's account

1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro writes to Modi, asks to expedite AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine shipment as delays loom

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Tedros also urged manufacturers to make the data about their vaccines available

WHO: Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Workers carry a container of coronavirus test samples outside of a residential neighborhood in Shijiazhuang in northern China's Hebei Province.

China has given over 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST

China sees a bigger risk of the virus spreading in winter as people travel and gather for holidays, National Health Commission Deputy Head Zeng Yixin told reporters.

Meanwhile, China has sealed off two cities south of Beijing, cutting transport links and banning millions of residents from leaving, as authorities move to stem the country's largest Covid-19 outbreak in six months.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far broadly been brought to heel by Chinese authorities since its emergence in Wuhan in late 2019, with small outbreaks swiftly snuffed out using mass testing, local lockdowns and travel restrictions.

But Hebei province in northern China has seen 127 new Covid-19 cases, plus an additional 183 asymptomatic infections, in the past week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout