China highway collapse: At least 48 killed, search operation continues in Meizhou
At least 48 people have been killed after a mountain road collapsed in the Guangdong province of China on Wednesday. Search operations continue in Meizhou with officials indicating that three other victims remained unidentified. These developments come amid torrential rainfall, which has forced about 110,000 residents of Guangdong province to relocate in recent weeks.