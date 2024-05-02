Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ News / World/  China highway collapse: At least 48 killed, search operation continues in Meizhou
BackBack

China highway collapse: At least 48 killed, search operation continues in Meizhou

Livemint

48 people killed in mountain road collapse in Guangdong, China. Search operations ongoing in Meizhou. Over 20 cars fell down slope, some caught fire.

An aerial photo shows rescuers working at the site of a collapsed road section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou (Photo: Xinhua News Agency via AP)Premium
An aerial photo shows rescuers working at the site of a collapsed road section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou (Photo: Xinhua News Agency via AP)

At least 48 people have been killed after a mountain road collapsed in the Guangdong province of China on Wednesday. Search operations continue in Meizhou with officials indicating that three other victims remained unidentified. These developments come amid torrential rainfall, which has forced about 110,000 residents of Guangdong province to relocate in recent weeks. 

More than 20 cars were sent tumbling down a steep slope on Wednesday after a part of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway collapsed. The incident took place around 2:00 am with some of the vehicles going up in flames after the fall. 

“Because some of the vehicles involved caught fire, the difficulty of the rescue operation has increased. Most of the vehicles were buried in soil during the collapse process, with a large volume of soil covering them," said Wen Yongdeng, the Communist Party secretary for the Meizhou emergency management bureau.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden blames ‘xenophobia’ for China, India's economic troubles: ‘They don’t want…'

State-run Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping gave “important instructions" on the rescue and disaster relief work following the fatal expressway collapse. He also called for efforts to repair the damaged roads and restore traffic order as soon as possible. Premier Li Qiang also shared instructions to spare no effort in rescuing the injured, carry out follow-up work, do everything possible to search and rescue trapped persons, and strictly guard against secondary risks.

Densely populated Guangdong has been affected by a string of disasters attributed to extreme weather events in recent weeks. The heavy storms — linked to climate change — have displaced thousands and killed several people in the region in the past few weeks. 

A tornado swept though Guangzhou on Sunday, killing five people and injuring dozens others. The southern city is the capital of Guangdong province and a manufacturing hub near Hong Kong. The tornado struck during an afternoon thunderstorm and also brought hail — damaging 141 factory buildings. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 May 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue