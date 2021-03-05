China hikes defence budget to $209 billion, 6.8% increase

China hikes defence budget to $209 billion, 6.8% increase1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
The budget hike was announced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the country’s Parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The budget hike was announced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the country’s Parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).
China on Friday increased its defence budget to USD 209 billion, a 6.8 per cent hike compared to the last year.
China on Friday increased its defence budget to USD 209 billion, a 6.8 per cent hike compared to the last year.
The budget hike was announced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the country’s Parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).
The budget hike was announced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the country’s Parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).
Defending the increase, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the NPC, told media here that China's efforts to strengthen the national defence do not target or threaten any country.
Whether a country poses a threat to others depends on what kind of defence policy it pursues, he said, adding that China is committed to the path of peaceful development and adheres to a defence policy that is defensive in nature.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.