Home >News >World >China hikes defence budget to $209 billion, 6.8% increase

China hikes defence budget to $209 billion, 6.8% increase

A giant screen shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivering a speech during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST PTI

China on Friday increased its defence budget to USD 209 billion, a 6.8 per cent hike compared to the last year.

The budget hike was announced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the country’s Parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).

The budget hike was announced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the country’s Parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).

Defending the increase, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the NPC, told media here that China's efforts to strengthen the national defence do not target or threaten any country.

Whether a country poses a threat to others depends on what kind of defence policy it pursues, he said, adding that China is committed to the path of peaceful development and adheres to a defence policy that is defensive in nature.

