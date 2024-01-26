China hints of more targeted stimulus to boost economy
China's central bank plans to guide money into key sectors to boost the economy, following an unexpected reserve requirement ratio cut. The bank is expected to steer credit into select areas, reduce cash reserves for banks, and implement modest policy-rate cuts.
China’s central bank unveiled broad plans to guide money into sectors of national importance to boost the faltering economy this year, after making an unusual reserve requirement ratio announcement.
