China Home Sales Slump Intensified in September, Before Stimulus

China’s residential slump deepened in September before the government released a basket of measures to put a floor under the yearslong property crisis.

Bloomberg
Updated30 Sep 2024, 10:13 PM IST
China Home Sales Slump Intensified in September, Before Stimulus
China Home Sales Slump Intensified in September, Before Stimulus

China’s residential slump deepened in September before the government released a basket of measures to put a floor under the yearslong property crisis. 

The value of new-home sales from the 100 biggest real estate companies fell about 37.7% from a year earlier to 251.7 billion yuan , faster than the 26.8% decline in August, according to preliminary data from China Real Estate Information Corp. Transactions gained 0.2% from August. 

The weak data underscore why China’s Politburo last week made its most determined pledge yet to stabilize the real estate sector. Three of China’s so-called tier-1 cities swiftly followed through over the weekend by relaxing rules for homebuying, with Beijing joining in on Monday. The People’s Bank of China also allowed refinancing of as much as $5.3 trillion of existing mortgages for millions of families. 

These efforts came after waning impact of the last rescue package unveiled in May, when China lowered borrowing costs and eased down-payment requirements. Authorities are now reacting to warnings that China risks missing its economic growth target of about 5% for 2024.

“Homebuyers have stayed on the sidelines in September, watching for property stimulus,” said Chen Wenjing, a research director at China Index Holdings. “Home-buying activity may pick up a bit in October after stepped-up support. However, more loosening is needed for the housing market nationwide to stop declining.” 

On Sunday, the trading hub of Guangzhou became the first tier-1 city to remove all housing restrictions, saying it would stop reviewing buyers’ eligibility and no longer limit the number of homes owned. Shanghai, China’s financial hub, and Shenzhen, the southern city known for its tech industry, said they will let more people purchase residences in suburban areas, and allow some others to buy more homes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 10:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldChina Home Sales Slump Intensified in September, Before Stimulus

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.