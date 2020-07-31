Home >News >world >China hopes US business community to play good role in Sino-US relation
China and USA flags (AP)
China and USA flags (AP)

China hopes US business community to play good role in Sino-US relation

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2020, 06:47 PM IST Twinnie Siu , Meg Shen , Reuters

China's ministry of commerce said that it hopes the economic and trade community will continue to play a role as a stabilizer in its relations with the United States

China's ministry of commerce said on Friday that it hopes the economic and trade community will continue to play a role as a stabilizer in its relations with the United States, as this will benefit all countries in the world.

"The current Sino-US relations are facing a complex and severe situation. It is hoped that the US business community will continue to play a good role as a bridge between the two countries," vice-commerce minister Wang Shouwen said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

Wang made the remark in an online forum with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Another round of military talks between India and China, to unlock an impasse over disengagement of troops along the LAC will take place after 2 August. (Photo: AFP)

China envoy to India, Australia counterpart in war of words on border standoff

3 min read . 05:09 PM IST
Exxon lost $1B in second quarter as oil use dries up (AFP)

Exxon lost $1B in second quarter as oil use dries up

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
Spicejet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the UK govt. (Reuters)

After United States, SpiceJet to fly to United Kingdom

1 min read . 24 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout