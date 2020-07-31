Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >China hopes US business community to play good role in Sino-US relation
China and USA flags

China hopes US business community to play good role in Sino-US relation

1 min read . 06:47 PM IST Twinnie Siu , Meg Shen , Reuters

China's ministry of commerce said that it hopes the economic and trade community will continue to play a role as a stabilizer in its relations with the United States

China's ministry of commerce said on Friday that it hopes the economic and trade community will continue to play a role as a stabilizer in its relations with the United States, as this will benefit all countries in the world.

China's ministry of commerce said on Friday that it hopes the economic and trade community will continue to play a role as a stabilizer in its relations with the United States, as this will benefit all countries in the world.

"The current Sino-US relations are facing a complex and severe situation. It is hoped that the US business community will continue to play a good role as a bridge between the two countries," vice-commerce minister Wang Shouwen said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

"The current Sino-US relations are facing a complex and severe situation. It is hoped that the US business community will continue to play a good role as a bridge between the two countries," vice-commerce minister Wang Shouwen said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Wang made the remark in an online forum with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated