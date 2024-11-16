Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  China Horror: 8 killed, 17 wounded as 21-year-old student goes on rampage in Wuxi, arrested

China Horror: 8 killed, 17 wounded as 21-year-old student goes on rampage in Wuxi, arrested

Livemint

Eight people were killed and 17 others wounded Saturday in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China. Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene.

China Horror: 8 killed, 17 wounded as 21-year-old student goes on rampage in Wuxi, arrested

Eight people were killed and 17 others wounded Saturday in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China, and the suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

The attack took place in the evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Jiangsu province, police in the city of Yixing said, confirming the toll.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.