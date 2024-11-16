China Horror: 8 killed, 17 wounded as 21-year-old student goes on rampage in Wuxi, arrested
1 min read
16 Nov 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Livemint
Eight people were killed and 17 others wounded Saturday in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China. Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene.
Eight people were killed and 17 others wounded Saturday in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China, and the suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.
The attack took place in the evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Jiangsu province, police in the city of Yixing said, confirming the toll.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.