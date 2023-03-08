China, IMF offer debt relief to Sri Lanka amid economic crisis

China, IMF offer debt relief to Sri Lanka amid economic crisis2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Sri Lanka will not have to repay the principal and interest during the period, the Export-Import Bank of China has said in a letter.
China has announced that it will not demand immediate repayment of debt from Sri Lanka for 2022 and 2023 and will expedite negotiations on "medium- and long-term debt treatment" to finalise specifics in the coming months, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
