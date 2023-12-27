China imposes sanctions on US data firm
SummaryBeijing says the measures against Kharon are a response to State Department criticism over Xinjiang.
China’s government hit back at U.S. criticism of its human-rights record on Tuesday by imposing sanctions on a Los Angeles firm and two analysts involved in scouring the country’s supply chain for abuses.
