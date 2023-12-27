China imposes sanctions on US data firm

The government in China has reacted angrily to U.S. penalties against its officials and companies in response to human-rights conditions in Xinjiang, as well as Hong Kong and Tibet. Unlike American sanctions that can make it difficult for a target to travel internationally or retain banking services, China’s countermeasures have a limited impact because they have often hit individuals, companies and think tanks with little to no activity in China. Some of those sanctioned in the past by China include American military contractors Lockheed Martin and an arm of RTX plus former U.S. officials and think-tank researchers.