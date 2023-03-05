China announced Sunday an increase in its military spending while warning of "escalating" threats from abroad, at a meeting of its rubber-stamp parliament that is set to hand Xi Jinping a third term as president.

The increase in the world's second-largest defence budget came as China's leaders said it would aim for economic growth of around five percent for the coming year -- one of its lowest in decades.

As the country unveiled the 1.55 trillion yuan ($225 billion) budget, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang told delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) that "external attempts to suppress and contain China are escalating".

"The armed forces should intensify military training and preparedness across the board," he said.

The military, he added, must "devote greater energy to training under combat conditions, and... strengthen military work in all directions and domains".

The defence budget will be closely watched by China's neighbours and the United States, who are concerned by Beijing's strategic intentions and development of its military, especially as tensions have spiked in recent years over Taiwan.

In his work report to the annual session of parliament, Li said military operations, capacity building and combat preparedness should be "well-coordinated in fulfilling major tasks".

"Our armed forces, with a focus on the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027, should work to carry out military operations, boost combat preparedness and enhance military capabilities," he said in the state-of-the-nation address to the largely rubber-stamp legislature.

China's defence spending still pales in comparison with the United States, which has allotted over $800 billion for its military this year, but analysts have said much more money is spent than the officially announced sums.

