China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats, unveils $225 billion budget3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 10:58 AM IST
- This year's hike in defence spending marks the eighth consecutive single-digit increase. As in previous years, no breakdown of the spending was given, only the overall amount and the rate of increase
China announced Sunday an increase in its military spending while warning of "escalating" threats from abroad, at a meeting of its rubber-stamp parliament that is set to hand Xi Jinping a third term as president.
