China, India effectively managed, controlled differences - Wang Yi

China, India effectively managed, controlled differences - Wang Yi1 min read . 09:57 PM IST
Wang Yi told China, India controlled their differences on the sidelines of a G20 meeting
Wang Yi told China, India controlled their differences on the sidelines of a G20 meeting
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart on Thursday that both their countries had effectively managed and controlled their differences.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart on Thursday that both their countries had effectively managed and controlled their differences.
Bilateral relations have generally shown momentum in recovery, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.
Bilateral relations have generally shown momentum in recovery, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.