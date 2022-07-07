Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  China, India effectively managed, controlled differences - Wang Yi

China, India effectively managed, controlled differences - Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. told his Indian counterpart that both their countries had effectively managed and controlled their differences
1 min read . 09:57 PM ISTReuters

Wang Yi told China, India controlled their differences on the sidelines of a G20 meeting

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart on Thursday that both their countries had effectively managed and controlled their differences.

Bilateral relations have generally shown momentum in recovery, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.