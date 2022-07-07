China, India effectively managed, controlled differences - Wang Yi

Wang Yi told China, India controlled their differences on the sidelines of a G20 meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart on Thursday that both their countries had effectively managed and controlled their differences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bilateral relations have generally shown momentum in recovery, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.