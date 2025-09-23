China, India ‘primary funders’ of Russian war: Trump repeats his bombshell claim again amid tariff woes

US President Donald Trump charged at China and India once again, making explosive claims that the two neighbours are the "primary funders" of the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine by continuing to purchase Russian oil. Trump made the comments during his UN General Assembly address on Tuesday.

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said in his address at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Trump's latest charge comes amid the additional 25 per cent tariff US has imposed on India as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the Trump administration to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, India has maintained that the Trump tariffs are “unjustified and unreasonable," with New Delhi stating that it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Trump's criticism of India The POTUS' latest comments also add to his growing criticism of India's energy ties with Russia, which he heavily came down upon last month.

Following the SCO Summit, during which PM Modi, China's President Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin met with each other, Trump had also alleged that the US lost India, Russia to “darkest China.”

During his UN General Assembly address, Trump further went on to claim that the Russia-Ukraine war would not have started at all if he was the US President that time.

Trump at UNGA Not just India, China, Trump also came down heavily on NATO member countries, claiming that the nations have "not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products.”

He also criticised the United Nations for what he said its “empty words," and reiterated his claim of having ended the “unendable” India-Pakistan conflict and six others.

Trump began his UNGA address in New York by noting his teleprompter was inoperable. “I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” he said, prompting laughter.