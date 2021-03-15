Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China industrial output rises 35.1% in Jan-Feb

China industrial output rises 35.1% in Jan-Feb

Workers at a factory in Dexing city in central China's Jiangxi province.
1 min read . 07:58 AM IST Reuters

Fixed asset investment increased 35% in the first two months from the same period a year earlier, slower than a forecast 40.0% jump

BEIJING : China's industrial output grew 35.1% in January-February from a year ago, faster than the 7.3% gain in December, official data showed on Monday, adding further momentum to a recovery that is set to underpin solid economic growth.

China's industrial output grew 35.1% in January-February from a year ago, faster than the 7.3% gain in December, official data showed on Monday, adding further momentum to a recovery that is set to underpin solid economic growth.

The figure beat a 30.0% on-year surge expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Vivian Richards thanks PM Modi for providing covid vaccines to Caribbean region

1 min read . 07:46 AM IST

Kamal Haasan's car 'attacked' during poll campaign in Tamil Nadu: Party leader

1 min read . 07:39 AM IST

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik backs protesting farmers, urges Modi govt not to offend them

2 min read . 07:29 AM IST

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST

The figure beat a 30.0% on-year surge expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Vivian Richards thanks PM Modi for providing covid vaccines to Caribbean region

1 min read . 07:46 AM IST

Kamal Haasan's car 'attacked' during poll campaign in Tamil Nadu: Party leader

1 min read . 07:39 AM IST

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik backs protesting farmers, urges Modi govt not to offend them

2 min read . 07:29 AM IST

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Retail sales increased 33.8% from a year earlier in the first two months, compared with a rise of 32% tipped by analysts, marking a significant jump from 4.6% growth in December and after a 20.5% contraction for January-February of 2020.

Fixed asset investment increased 35% in the first two months from the same period a year earlier, slower than a forecast 40.0% jump. That compared with 2.9% on-year growth in 2020, and a 24.5% plunge in January-February last year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.