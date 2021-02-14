China is approaching its own peak oil

China is approaching its own peak oil3 min read . 12:01 AM IST
- Country’s energy companies are starting to look ahead to demand topping out around mid-decade
Big Oil has become used to a ravenous China. But Chinese energy companies are starting to look ahead to an overall peak in oil demand around mid-decade. Sinopec, China’s largest refiner, estimated in December that the nation’s demand for oil products will peak in 2025.
While that might yet prove ambitious, a confluence of events over the past year suggests that the peak in China could still arrive before too long.
