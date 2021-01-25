China is joining the global push to rein in tech giants

China is joining the global push to rein in tech giants5 min read . 06:08 PM IST
Beijing is adding new momentum to efforts in Brussels and Washington to curb the power of big digital companies
China recently joined the chorus of governments advancing plans to impose new competition obligations on a small cadre of large technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
