China is joining the global push to rein in tech giants

Beijing is adding new momentum to efforts in Brussels and Washington to curb the power of big tech companies.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now

China recently joined the chorus of governments advancing plans to impose new competition obligations on a small cadre of large technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.