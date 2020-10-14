China is loading up a five-year warning shot to the US

State planners meet later this month to review and approve the programs, which will be released at the National People’s Congress next year. The catchphrase “dual circulation" is expected to figure prominently. This strategy will primarily push domestic demand to drive economic growth, and be complemented by foreign investment and technology. So, what happens if China turns inward and moves up the technological food chain? Plenty of academic literature exists around the impact of China’s rise on working-class Americans via trade. The new study “directly connects" China and U.S. data at the business establishment level, the authors say, and shows the impact of government support. Industries that employed skilled labor (versus unskilled) saw a bigger drop.That’s a warning for businesses globally. These are exactly the kinds of companies where investors are positioning themselves: high-tech machinery and automation. Another study found that Chinese competition in intellectual property “has a strong and robust negative impact" on long-run sales growth, realized patents and spending on research and development by U.S. firms, with a magnitude far greater for sectors prioritized by Beijing.