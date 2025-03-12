China is mapping the seabed to unlock a new edge in warfare
Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Mar 2025, 10:00 AM IST
SummaryThe rapid expansion of China’s ocean exploration offers Beijing valuable military intelligence as it expands its naval reach and menaces U.S. allies.
HONG KONG : China is rapidly expanding ocean exploration in waters far beyond its shores, sending out a fleet of vessels whose research offers Beijing valuable military intelligence as it expands its naval reach and menaces U.S. allies.
