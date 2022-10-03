The report by Safeguard Defenders stated that these police stations are 'Openly labeled as overseas police service stations to accommodate the growing administrative needs of Fuzhou residents abroad
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
China in an attempt to keep an eye on the Chinese-Canadian diaspora has opened three police stations in Canada according to a report published by Safeguard Defenders, which is an Asain Human rights group.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
China in an attempt to keep an eye on the Chinese-Canadian diaspora has opened three police stations in Canada according to a report published by Safeguard Defenders, which is an Asain Human rights group.
The police stations will be known as ‘service stations’ and will be operated by the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau which belongs to the Chinese metropolis of Fuzhou. The report stated that China has established 54 police-run “overseas police service centers" across five continents. The report stated that China has established three police stations in Canada and also a police station in Dublin.
The police stations will be known as ‘service stations’ and will be operated by the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau which belongs to the Chinese metropolis of Fuzhou. The report stated that China has established 54 police-run “overseas police service centers" across five continents. The report stated that China has established three police stations in Canada and also a police station in Dublin.
It is not just in Canada these police stations are being opened in various countries including Ireland. According to a report published by Irish Times, China has opened such a type of police station in Dublin as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is not just in Canada these police stations are being opened in various countries including Ireland. According to a report published by Irish Times, China has opened such a type of police station in Dublin as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report by Safeguard Defenders stated that these police stations are "Openly labeled as overseas police service stations to accommodate the growing administrative needs of Fuzhou residents abroad – for example in renewing Chinese driver’s licenses remotely and other tasks traditionally considered of a consular nature – the “110 Overseas stations", both in their online and physical overseas form, also serve a more sinister goal as they contribute to “resolutely cracking down on all kinds of illegal and criminal activities involving overseas Chinese
The report by Safeguard Defenders stated that these police stations are "Openly labeled as overseas police service stations to accommodate the growing administrative needs of Fuzhou residents abroad – for example in renewing Chinese driver’s licenses remotely and other tasks traditionally considered of a consular nature – the “110 Overseas stations", both in their online and physical overseas form, also serve a more sinister goal as they contribute to “resolutely cracking down on all kinds of illegal and criminal activities involving overseas Chinese
The report further stated," China’s growing campaign to police Chinese nationals abroad has gone hand in hand with its expanded “anti-corruption" campaign domestically, but it is rare to get insight into the true scope of its action. While it was known that lower value targets are often pursued via “persuaded to return" tactics."
The report further stated," China’s growing campaign to police Chinese nationals abroad has gone hand in hand with its expanded “anti-corruption" campaign domestically, but it is rare to get insight into the true scope of its action. While it was known that lower value targets are often pursued via “persuaded to return" tactics."