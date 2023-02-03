China is paralysing global debt-forgiveness efforts

A final problem is that China would rather work alone. Co-operating with other lenders involves sharing information. This may be necessary occasionally when borrowers are in enough trouble to default on lots of loans at once. But wary of appearing too soft and encouraging more defaults, China prefers to do its negotiations in private. Since 2008 the Chinese state has restructured the finances of more countries (71) than all the members of the Paris Club of mostly Western countries put together (68), according to World Bank researchers, but it has done so on its own terms. Often it takes repayments in commodities, or their future proceeds. At other times borrowers hand over stakes in the infrastructure they have borrowed to build. Western creditors view the first as little better than extortion and do not have the option of the second, as most of their loans plug directly into borrowers’ budgets.