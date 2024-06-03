China is ‘prepositioning’ for future cyberattacks. The new NSA chief is worried
Niharika Mandhana , Gordon Fairclough , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Jun 2024, 04:36 PM IST
SummaryThe U.S. military’s new cyber chief is contending with an unusual Chinese threat, one that is designed not to extract military secrets or data of any kind but to lurk in the infrastructure that undergirds civilian life.
SINGAPORE—As the U.S. military’s new cyber chief and the head of the nation’s main electronic spy agency, it is Gen. Timothy Haugh’s job to be concerned about China’s clandestine efforts to steal sensitive American data and weapons know-how.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less