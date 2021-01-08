China is said to censor local media coverage of Alibaba probe

Billionaire Ma’s empire has become the most prominent target of China’s campaign against the technology industry, which as so far torpedoed affiliate Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering and led to an antitrust investigation at his e-commerce giant. Ma, who hasn’t been seen in public for months, has been advised by the government to stay in the country, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Several online blogs that speculated about his whereabouts have been censored, according to the FT.