China isn't planning a ‘bazooka’ stimulus—at least not this year

Any measures that China takes in reaction to the election outcome are likely to be fairly limited. Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, predicts that Beijing’s overall fiscal support for the economy, measured by government borrowing, will amount to between 2% and 3% of the country’s gross domestic product over the next several years. In the event of a Trump win, it could be closer to 3%, according to Lu, while after a Harris win it might be closer to 2%.