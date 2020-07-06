Home >News >world >China issues Canada travel warning in Hong Kong spat
Police officers (REUTERS)
Police officers (REUTERS)

China issues Canada travel warning in Hong Kong spat

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 05:04 PM IST AFP

  • China in its vehement warning has apprised Canada to sever its ties with the nation over its critical response on Hong Kong
  • China seeks for a correction of its mistake from Canada and won't tolerate any pressure on its internal issues, said Chinese official

China issued a travel warning for Canada on Monday and said bilateral relations could deteriorate further over Ottawa's response to a controversial national security law in Hong Kong.

Canada last week suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and halted exports of sensitive military gear to the financial hub as Western nations voiced concern about the legislation's impact on the city's special rights.

"China strongly condemns this and reserves the right to make further response. All consequences arising therefrom will be borne by Canada," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa separately issued the travel warning, urging its citizens to remain cautious because of "frequent violent actions by law enforcement agencies in Canada, which have triggered many demonstrations."

Canada updated its travel advisory for Hong Kong so Canadians will know how the law might affect them.

Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have worsened since Canadian authorities arrested top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in December 2018, and China later detained two Canadians, including a former diplomat.

"Any attempt to put pressure on China will never succeed," Zhao said.

"China urges Canada to immediately correct its mistakes and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any way, so as to avoid further damage to China-Canada relations."

