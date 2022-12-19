Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
China issues guidelines for data management

1 min read . 04:57 PM ISTReuters
China issued guidelines for data management in order to take advantage of the country's vast data and promote the digital economy, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The guidelines says China will lower the bar for market entities to gain access to data, according to Xinhua. It will promote efficient use and circulation of data on the condition of protecting national data security, personal information, and business secrets. 

