China issues guidelines to attract foreign investment as its economy struggles

China issues guidelines to attract foreign investment as its economy struggles1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 06:51 PM IST
China’s State Council Sunday issued guidelines to further optimize the foreign investment environment and attract more foreign investment, including tax and visa measures, as it seeks to bolster the flagging economy
China’s State Council Sunday issued guidelines to further optimize the foreign investment environment and attract more foreign investment, including tax and visa measures, as it seeks to bolster the flagging economy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message