China jails Canadian for 11 years as Huawei executive fights extradition

The decision was part of flurry of court proceedings on both sides of this Pacific this week, as Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou made a final push in Vancouver to fight U.S.-led extradition efforts. Spavor is among a handful of Canadians in China facing stiff punishments in the wake of Meng’s December 2018 arrest, which the Communist Party views as a politically motivated attack on one of its chief technology champions.