China jails outspoken property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang for 18 years

Authorities have levied an escalating series of charges against Ren, saying in July that he had been found in possession of “golf club memberships" and was “colluding with his children to accumulate wealth without restraint." He was accused of “smearing the party and country’s image, distorting the party and the military history, being disloyal and dishonest with the party." Ren was also expelled from the party, usually the final step before prosecution.