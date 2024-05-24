China, Japan and South Korea to Hold Their First Summit Since 2019
China, Japan and South Korea are set to hold their first summit in more than four years, with a gathering in Seoul next week for talks that offer the neighbors a chance to manage their relations amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.
