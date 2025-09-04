'Cherish peace': China joins Kremlin to reject Donald Trump’s ‘conspiracy against US’ claim

China has defended its decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to a major military parade in Beijing, rejecting US President Donald Trump’s claims that the gathering amounted to a ‘conspiracy’ against the United States.

The victory parade, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, featured an elaborate display of China’s military strength, with Xi Jinping flanked by Putin and Kim. The high-profile event drew sharp criticism from Washington and Europe, with Trump accusing the three leaders of conspiring against America.

What did Trump say about the victory parade in China? Donald Trump took to Truth Social to voice his displeasure, posting a strongly worded testy message directed at Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Donald Trump also said he was “very disappointed in President Putin,” after the Kremlin brushed aside his efforts to arrange a summit with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and continued to unleash intense strikes across Ukraine.

He told The Scott Jennings Radio Show that the U.S. will “be doing something to help people live,” but did not elaborate.

How did China respond to Trump’s accusation? China’s foreign ministry pushed back on Donald Trump’s remarks, stating that the invitations to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un were purely ceremonial and part of international efforts to commemorate the end of World War II.

“It is to work together with peace-loving countries and peoples to remember history, cherish the memory of the martyrs, cherish peace, and create the future,” ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters on Thursday.

Guo emphasised that Beijing’s diplomatic outreach was not aimed at undermining any other nation, adding: “China's development of diplomatic relations with any country is never directed against any third party.”

How did Russia react to Trump’s remarks? The Kremlin offered a measured response, with officials suggesting Donald Trump’s accusations were misplaced.

A Russian spokesperson said on Wednesday that Trump’s allegation was “not without irony”, appearing to downplay the US president’s concerns while hinting at political theatre in Washington DC.

The Kremlin dismissed Trump’s accusations of a burgeoning conspiracy in Beijing. “No one was plotting any conspiracies, no one was plotting anything,” foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told state television Wednesday. “Moreover, no one even had such a thought.”

Ushakov said he suspected — and hoped — that there was at least a little irony in Trump’s ire.

Why is the EU also critical of the parade? The controversy surrounding the parade extended beyond Washington. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas criticised the joint appearance of Xi, Putin, and Kim, calling it symbolic of an effort to reshape the global order.

Kallas said on Wednesday that the display represented: “A direct challenge to the international system built on rules," and reflected attempts to forge an anti-Western ‘new world order.’

Beijing fires back at EU criticism China responded sharply to Kallas’s comments, accusing her of fuelling division and misrepresenting history.

“The remarks made by a certain EU official are full of ideological bias, lack basic historical knowledge, and blatantly stir up confrontation and conflict,” Guo said.

“Such statements are profoundly misguided and utterly irresponsible.”

Using a colourful Chinese expression, Guo urged European officials to abandon what he described as narrow thinking.

“We hope that those people will abandon their frog-in-the-well prejudice and arrogance... and do more things that are conducive to world peace and stability and China-Europe relations.”

What does this mean for global diplomacy? The exchange underscores rising geopolitical tensions as Beijing deepens its ties with Moscow and Pyongyang at a time of strained US-China relations.