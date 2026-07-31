The death toll from a devastating landslide in Chongqing, a sprawling city in southwestern China, has climbed to 51, while 10 people remain missing, making it the country’s deadliest landslide disaster in more than a decade.
The tragedy struck Pengshui County on July 17, when a massive collapse of rocks and earth crashed onto residential buildings along the banks of the Wujiang River, burying homes and trapping dozens of people beneath the debris. Local officials had earlier begun evacuating around 1,100 residents after identifying signs of an impending landslide earlier that day.
Search and recovery operations are still underway in the Wujiang River, according to authorities in Pengshui County. The landslide buried more than 10 residential buildings and a minibus, prompting an extensive rescue effort involving multiple agencies.
A total of 10 people were injured in the disaster, with three of them having since been discharged from hospital. Officials said over 1,100 residents were safely evacuated from the danger zone, while efforts are being made to restore normal traffic movement in the affected area in the coming days.
Rescue teams have deployed divers and underwater robotic equipment to aid the search for those still unaccounted for in the river.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for all possible efforts to locate the missing, assist survivors, and strengthen measures to prevent similar disasters. The catastrophe is the deadliest landslide in China since the twin landslides that struck Shaanxi province and Shenzhen in 2015.
Authorities said the rescue operation has been complicated by nearly 18,000 cubic meters of debris packed into a confined area, making access difficult for emergency personnel. The incident also highlights the growing threat posed by the summer rainy season in southwest China, where persistent rainfall often destabilizes mountain slopes and increases the risk of landslides and flash floods.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.