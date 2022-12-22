Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
China latest coronavirus news: WHO urges Beijing to share covid data

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM ISTLivemint
Health workers in protective suits line up to get swab tested in China

  • China covid updates: Reports say that hospitals in China are struggling to cope with the number of infected patients while pharmacies are turning customers away empty-handed

The covid situation in China has become a source of concern for the world after Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy. Research groups have predicted that the death toll could rise to millions amid fears that new mutants could emerge as a new wave of infections quickly spreads throughout the vast country. WHO has urged China to share the data on covid

22 Dec 2022, 09:12 AM IST WHO urges China to share covid data

In a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the the World Health Organization is “very concerned over the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease." He urged China “to share the data and conduct the studies we have requested, and which we continue to request. As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of this pandemic remain on the table."

22 Dec 2022, 09:04 AM IST Hospitals in Shanghai getting crowded

Months after Shanghai endured a brutal lockdown to stop the spread of Covid, the virus is starting to make its way virtually unchecked through the megacity’s 25 million-strong population, reports say. Hospitals are struggling to cope with the number of infected patients, pharmacies are turning customers away empty-handed, businesses are shutting because staff are off sick, most schools have closed and usage of public transport is plummeting.

