China launches weather satellite, flights avoid no-fly zone to north of Taiwan

China launches weather satellite, flights avoid no-fly zone to north of Taiwan2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 08:22 AM IST
China launched a weather satellite on Sunday while also imposing a no-fly-zone over to the north of Taiwan owing to risks of falling debris
China launched a weather satellite on Sunday as civilian flights altered their routes to avoid a Chinese-imposed no-fly zone to the north of Taiwan which Beijing put in place because of the possibility of falling rocket debris.
