China lifts Covid visa ban on Indians after 2 years. Check revised policy

The revised policy have decided to accept visa application by Indian professionals and their families, students to resume work and re-join universities in China after a gap of over two years
BEIJING :The Chinese authorities have updated their Covid-19 visa policy after over two years of the pandemic. In the revised version , there is good news for Indian professionals and students in China.
The revised policy says that Indian professionals and their families who are stranded in India for over two years now, will be able to get Chinese visa now.
Further it went ahead to inform that students in Chinese varsities who had expressed their will to re-join the colleges and universities in China can also apply for and get Visa.
The revised policy have decided to accept visa application by Indian professionals and their families, students to resume work and re-join universities in China after a gap of over two years.
The news comes as a huge sigh of relief for the professionals and students who are stuck back home since 2020.
Besides the Indians, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said family members of Chinese citizens and foreigners with Chinese permanent residence permits going to China for family reunions or visiting relatives can apply for visas.
Besides Indians some of whom have Chinese spouses, many Chinese employees working for various companies were also stranded in India due to Beijing’s blanket visa bans and flight cancellations.
However, visas for tourism and private purposes remain suspended, the Chinese Embassy announcement said.
In April, after prolonged representations from India, China agreed to permit the return of “some" stranded Indian students and asked the Indian Embassy here to collect the details of the students wanting to return.
As per earlier reports, over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine in Chinese colleges, are stuck in India after they returned home as the coronavirus broke out in China in December 2019. They could not return to China due to the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government to arrest the spread of the contagion.
Over 12,000 Indian students have reportedly expressed their wish to return and their details have been forwarded to the Chinese government for processing.
China is yet to come up with a criterion to permit the return of the students as Beijing is reluctant to allow such large number of people to return at once in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.
While opening visa services to Indians, China is yet to announce plans to open flight facilities between the two countries.
Currently, only diplomats between the two countries travel through the expensive third-country flight routes.
However, China’s visa announcement has created hope that flight services too may be resumed between the two countries soon.
In recent months, China has been permitting students from some friendly countries like Pakistan, Thailand, Solomon Islands and recently Sri Lanka to return.
In recent months, China has been permitting students from some friendly countries like Pakistan, Thailand, Solomon Islands and recently Sri Lanka to return.